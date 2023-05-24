Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) to Issue GBX 14 Dividend

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Andrews Sykes Group Stock Up 2.0 %
ASY opened at GBX 556 ($6.92) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50. The stock has a market cap of £234.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,329.27 and a beta of 0.71. Andrews Sykes Group has a twelve month low of GBX 450 ($5.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 579.99 ($7.21). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 526.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 507.37.
About Andrews Sykes Group
