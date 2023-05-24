Ankr Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $244.99 million and approximately $20.17 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02539335 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 205 active market(s) with $23,796,226.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

