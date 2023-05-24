Apollo Currency (APL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $478,128.14

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $5.52 million and $478,128.14 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00053898 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00038665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

