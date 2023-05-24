Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Trading Up 2.9%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.53 ($0.04). Approximately 3,623,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 5,091,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.43 ($0.04).

Arc Minerals Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of £43.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.61, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

About Arc Minerals

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds 66% interests in the Zamsort copper project; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper-belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

