Arcblock (ABT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.37 Million

Arcblock (ABT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $9.37 million and approximately $252,013.49 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for $0.0950 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arcblock

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArcBlock Token (ABT) is a general-purpose token native to the ArcBlock platform. The platform has its own optimized blockchain to achieve high-performance transactions, with a goal of >100,000 Tx/s. The ABT is primarily used to pay for the cost of using the ArcBlock system, similar to a utility token. Developers can pay transaction fees for their end-users, which improves the user experience. The ABT maps to ERC20 tokens 1:1, which simplifies token exchanges and allows developers to tie into the Ethereum community. However, the ABT may become obsolete as the platform matures and the community grows.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

