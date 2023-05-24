Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,189,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 90,867 shares during the quarter. Arcos Dorados makes up approximately 1.3% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.57% of Arcos Dorados worth $9,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after buying an additional 2,435,111 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 2,051.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth $8,492,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 41.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,252 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at $2,946,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 542,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,941. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 55.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

