Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARCO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

ARCO opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 55.24%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth about $2,946,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 925.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 289,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,111 shares during the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

