Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.91

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 187476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $102,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $37,886.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,056,699.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $102,085.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,590 shares of company stock worth $466,849. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $111,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

