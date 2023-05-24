Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUFGet Rating) traded down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.73 and last traded at $25.73. 1,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aristocrat Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96.

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. engages in the design, development and distribution of gaming content, platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems and free-to-play mobile games. It operates through the following segments: The Americas, Australia and New Zealand, International Class III, and Digital.

