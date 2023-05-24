Ark Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $45.05 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. Ark has a total market cap of $45.05 million and approximately $987,314.02 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000988 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,161,146 coins and its circulating supply is 173,161,924 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

