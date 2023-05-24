Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,930,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 654,562 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $117,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,769,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,053,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 62,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BATS:ITB traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,846,120 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.90. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.