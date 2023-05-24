Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,756,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740,383 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $312,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 845,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 54,439 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.05. 15,551,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

