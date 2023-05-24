Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,772,411 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of CVS Health worth $165,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Down 1.2 %

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.86. 1,360,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,897,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.15. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.05 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

