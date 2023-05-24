Assetmark Inc. Buys 72,939 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,939 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $91,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.01. 300,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,515. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.36. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $304,744.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,423,988. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

