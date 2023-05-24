Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 41,315 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.48% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $79,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on EXPD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.79. 268,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,520. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

