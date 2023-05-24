Assetmark Inc. Has $55.05 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210,397 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $55,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,624 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

IJR traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.25. The stock had a trading volume of 995,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,254. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.83.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

