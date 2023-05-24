Assetmark Inc. Has $67.12 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,627 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $67,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEUR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEUR traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 97,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,816. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

