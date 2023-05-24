Assetmark Inc. Purchases 32,850 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,309,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 4.47% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $70,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 203,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 101,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 87,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,300,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IPAC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,290. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.51. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

