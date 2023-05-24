Assetmark Inc. Sells 50,945 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,627,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,945 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $110,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after buying an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 9,166,856 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,735,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,286,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.17. 3,420,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,290,926. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $46.73.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

