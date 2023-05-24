Associated Banc Corp Acquires 195 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35,309 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,920,000 after buying an additional 27,863 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,691,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,938 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,607,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $251.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.55 and its 200-day moving average is $241.90. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $213.73 and a 52 week high of $290.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

