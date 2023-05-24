Associated Banc Corp Acquires 627 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

