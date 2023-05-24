Associated Banc Corp Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 545,185 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after acquiring an additional 414,272 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,726,000 after purchasing an additional 393,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1,841.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,355,000 after purchasing an additional 384,854 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $112.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.60 and a 200-day moving average of $128.69. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

