Associated Banc Corp Takes Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 76,795.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,725,000 after buying an additional 311,020 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,786,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 366,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,953,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,782,000 after buying an additional 71,005 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWV opened at $237.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.90. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $250.64.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

