Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 760.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,706 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.13% of Assurant worth $38,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Assurant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Assurant by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIZ opened at $129.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.00. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $185.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on AIZ. Bank of America boosted their price target on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

