Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,125.91

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. Astrafer has a total market capitalization of $159.91 million and $10,125.91 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astrafer token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003884 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Astrafer has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001279 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.
Astrafer Profile
Astrafer’s launch date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,553,960 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com.
Buying and Selling Astrafer
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astrafer directly using US dollars.
