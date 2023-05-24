AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

