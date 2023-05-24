Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.27

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 82982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a market cap of C$22.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.51.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities – Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

