Autoscope Technologies Co. (AATC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 25.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Autoscope Technologies stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. Autoscope Technologies has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $6.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.68% of Autoscope Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications, and solutions. Which offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. It operates through two segments: Intersection & Highway. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

