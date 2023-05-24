Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Achieves $4.72 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and $122.48 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $14.11 or 0.00053660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00039055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018357 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001035 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,658,859 coins and its circulating supply is 334,596,139 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

