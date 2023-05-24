Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVAH shares. Raymond James cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.00 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 67.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

AVAH opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $239.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.78. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.15.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 39.89%. The company had revenue of $466.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

