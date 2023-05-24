Aviva PLC Buys 60,088 Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,088 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $34,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,722,000 after buying an additional 2,193,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,729,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after buying an additional 538,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,516,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after buying an additional 135,788 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,424,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after buying an additional 100,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,330,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.66.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.19 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 33.05%. Olaplex’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

