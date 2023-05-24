Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $34,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 45.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,199 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $202,744,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,541,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,738,000 after purchasing an additional 952,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 227.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3,557.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,053,000 after purchasing an additional 396,358 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE:TRI opened at $124.49 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $94.56 and a twelve month high of $133.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.55 and a 200-day moving average of $120.61. The firm has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Articles

