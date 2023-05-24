Aviva PLC Has $46.45 Million Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $46,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital, privacy waybill and cloud printing. It operates through the Express Delivery and Freight Forwarding segments.

