Aviva PLC Invests $30.90 Million in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,903,000. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Copa as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copa by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPA. Barclays lifted their target price on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC upped their target price on Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $104.15 on Wednesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $107.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

