Aviva PLC Purchases 170,452 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 170,452 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $36,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Enbridge by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Enbridge by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,425 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,072 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Enbridge by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,944,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 0.4 %

Enbridge stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.