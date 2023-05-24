Aviva PLC Purchases 38,987 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,987 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.14% of Equity Residential worth $30,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,672 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,105,000 after purchasing an additional 652,761 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,830,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 472,862 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equity Residential Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

NYSE:EQR opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

