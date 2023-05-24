Aviva PLC Purchases 44,632 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 623,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,632 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $33,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $75.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.