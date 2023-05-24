Aviva PLC Purchases 44,632 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 623,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,632 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $33,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Stock Performance
MDLZ opened at $75.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Mondelez International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)
- Will Fed Rate-Hike Pause Lead To Small-Cap Outperformance?
- The Market Has Taken To GE’s Transformation, Should You?
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.