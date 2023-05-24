Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $44,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chemed by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Chemed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 203,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,685,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,810. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chemed Trading Down 0.4 %

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $538.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $570.17.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. Chemed’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

