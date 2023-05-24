Aviva PLC Sells 11,450 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $40,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $104.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.24 and its 200 day moving average is $116.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

