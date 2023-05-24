Aviva PLC Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 290,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,472,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,387,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,271,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.1 %

ELV stock opened at $457.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.32. The company has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.