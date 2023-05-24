Avnet, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

Avnet has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Avnet has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avnet to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AVT stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 82,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,519. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,519. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avnet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Avnet by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.