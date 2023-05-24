Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Avon Protection Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of AVON stock opened at GBX 833.65 ($10.37) on Wednesday. Avon Protection has a 12-month low of GBX 732 ($9.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,250 ($15.55). The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 935.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,006.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £252.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5,806.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVON shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.41) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.68) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

About Avon Protection

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

