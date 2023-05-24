Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $6.68

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $780.97 million and approximately $36.98 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $6.68 or 0.00025320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00021021 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018228 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,389.53 or 1.00065475 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,420 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,419.640763 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.77358539 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 314 active market(s) with $32,907,267.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.