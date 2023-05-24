AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $48,577,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after acquiring an additional 821,635 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 593,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after purchasing an additional 288,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 757,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,224,000 after purchasing an additional 274,771 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.43%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

