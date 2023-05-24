AXQ Capital LP Invests $845,000 in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,062,000 after purchasing an additional 292,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,020,000 after acquiring an additional 165,682 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,279,000 after buying an additional 159,849 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after buying an additional 2,281,735 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC stock opened at $171.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.09. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $176.62.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,213 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

