AXQ Capital LP Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,689 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Workday makes up approximately 0.8% of AXQ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Workday by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 260,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after buying an additional 74,910 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $195.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.94, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $206.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.76 and its 200 day moving average is $185.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

