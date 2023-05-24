AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. AstraZeneca makes up approximately 0.7% of AXQ Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $1,834,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 64,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $72.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About AstraZeneca

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.