AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,083 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000. NIKE makes up 1.1% of AXQ Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $109.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.