AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wolfspeed news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wolfspeed Price Performance

WOLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

NYSE WOLF opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.09.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Articles

