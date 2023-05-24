AXQ Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 132,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $14,707,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $184.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

